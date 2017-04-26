Uganda: Court Convicts M23 Rebels of Illegal Entry Into Uganda

Kabale Chief Magistrate, Moses Samuel Kagoda, has convicted 43 Congolese rebels of the M23 outfit to two year's imprisonment for illegal entry into Uganda.

Kagoda also handed a 12 month sentence to six other combatants for illegal possession of firearms. Kagoda delivered his judgment this afternoon, saying the accused didn't waste court's time since they pleaded guilty to the charges and asked for mercy.

He also explained that court took into account the two months' time the suspects spent on remand at Ndorwa government prison. Kagoda directed the prison authorities to hand over the convicts to the ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Affairs once they complete serving their sentences.

He also directed the prison authorities to return Pedro Mugaga, one of the combatants to court on May 10 for the hearing of his case since he pleaded not guilty.

He advised the convicts that they can appeal the judgment within 14 days if they are not satisfied with their sentences. Details of the case are that on February 22, 2017, the forty four M23 ex-combatants illegally crossed Ugandan via Kisoro district. They were intercepted by security at Busanza in Kisoro.

During the hearing, prosecution led by Kabale resident State Attorney, Baston Baguma told court that the suspects were found in possession of five sub machine guns and one PK riffle with 160 rounds of ammunition. 38 of the suspects escaped from Bihanga army barracks while two other joined on the way.