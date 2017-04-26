Namibia: SME Bank Takeover Challenge 'Not Urgent'

THE top officials and directors of the SME Bank who were removed from their posts or stripped of their powers at the start of March have been dealt a setback in their bid to regain control of the bank.

The setback came in the form of a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court this morning, when judge Shafimana Ueitele ruled that the legal challenge mounted against the Bank of Namibia's takeover of the SME Bank would not be heard as an urgent case.

As a result, judge Ueitele ordered that the application through which three top officials and three directors of the SME Bank were trying to get reinstated in their posts should be struck from the court roll. He also ordered the six applicants in the matter to pay the legal costs of the central bank and of the four people appointed by the Bank of Namibia to take over the functions of the SME Bank's board of directors.

The Bank of Namibia's decision to remove the SME Bank from the control of its board of directors and three top managers was being challenged by the SME Bank's chief executive officer, Tawanda Mumvuma, finance manager Joseph Banda, the general manager of treasury and investments, Alec Gore, the chairperson of the bank's board of directors, George Simataa, who is also Namibia's Cabinet secretary, board vice chairperson and minority shareholder Enock Kamushinda, and one of the disempowered directors, Ozias Bvute.

They claimed that they were illegally removed from their positions and that the SME Bank was placed under the control of an unlawfully appointed acting CEO and interim board - allegations which the central bank disputed.

In his ruling today, judge Ueitele said the six applicants simply resorted to labels and making vague statements in an effort to show why their case had to be heard on an urgent basis. They did not set out in detail, as required by the court's rules, why they would not be able to get the help they wanted from the court if they pursued their case along the normal course taken by matters not heard on an urgent basis, the judge indicated.