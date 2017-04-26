Malawi national football team captain Limbikani Mzava and compriot Chiukepo Msowoya's Golden Arrows reached to Nedbank Cup semifinals after a 1-0 triumph over Platinum Stars.

Mzava was featured the entire game while Chiukepo was unused substitute as Golden Arrows bundled out their compatriots Robert Ng'ambi and Gerald Phiri Jr of the competition.

On the other way round both Ng'ambi and Phiri featured for the Stars the entire game but their efforts fell short of helping the team to stay in the race for the cup.

They will now have to turn their attention on the CAF Confederations Cup while the Absa Premiership is out of the way for them as they hope to finish in the top eight.

According to Kickoff, Mzava was overwhelmed with joy as the match was tricky and could have gone either way.

"I am happy that we have managed to make it to the last four stage of the competition because it was a tough match that could have gone either way," Mzava said.

Kick off also reported that Ng'ambi who scored a vital equaliser in the CAF Confederations Cup to force the game into extra time and then penalty shootouts, was denied by good reflexes of Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede in the 15th minute.

"Gumede was called into action just after the quarter-honour mark as he pulled off an excellent double save to deny Robert Ng'ambi and Bongi Ntuli from inside the box," states Kickoff.