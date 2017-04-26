Lilongwe — A body of an unknown man was Sunday found dead behind Chinsapo Secondary School in Lilongwe.

According to Lilongwe Police station Deputy Public Relations Officer Constable Margret Selemani, the body was discovered by some people in the early hours of Sunday who reported the matter to Lilongwe Police.

Selemani said police officers from Lilongwe Police Station went to the scene where they found the body lying in a maize garden behind Chinsapo Secondary School with no sign of assault.

It was then taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital for postmortem pending identification.

The police publicist appealed to the general public whose relatives are missing to contact police in order to identify the body.

There has been an increase of dead bodies being found in recent weeks throughout the country. Just two weeks ago some three men were found beheaded in Bunda in Lilongwe.

Police said recently it has intensified security patrols in many parts of the country and has urged the general public to report to police any person suspected of committing crimes.