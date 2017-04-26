25 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mouth Watering Ties in Super League Openers

By Hamida Assan and Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — The 2017 TNM Super League Season will kick off on 6th May with some mouth watering fixtures in all the three regions of the country, the big one involving defending champions Kamuzu Barracks against Be Forward Wanderers at the Bingu National Stadium.

Confirming the development on Monday, Super League of Malawi General Secretary Williams Banda said they have released full fixtures for week number one.

On 6 May, newly promoted Chitipa United will host Nyasa Big Bullets at Mzuzu Stadium, while Wizard FC will play Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

Another fixture will involve Dwangwa United and Masters Security at Chitowe Stadium.

On Sunday 7 May, Bullets will have another task in Mzuzu against Moyale Barracks, while Epac will date Mafco FC at Civil stadium.

Kamuzu Stadium will host Azam Tigers versus Silver Strikers, while Blue Eagles will face Mzuni FC at Nankhaka Stadium.

In the old capital, Red Lions have a tricky fixture against Blantyre United at the Zomba Community ground.

