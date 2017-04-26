Namibia: Michael Kamuserandu - From Ball Boy to Winning Captain

It all started for Michael Kamuserandu when he was seven years old, collecting balls at African Lions Football Club (FC) games at Otjiwarongo.

In 2014, he started playing for the team. His football career is now so promising that he is hoping to one day become an international star, representing Namibia and his home town of Otjiwarongo.

The 19-year-old Kamuserandu, the captain and attacking midfielder of the Otjozondjupa under-20 team, was named top goal scorer at the 2017 The Namibian Newspaper Cup tournament at Swakopmund over the Easter weekend.

He netted five goals to win a N$2 000 cash prize and a trophy.

He was also named man of the match in the final, after which his team was crowned champions.

His exploits at the coast earned him an offer from his home-town Namibia Premier League side Mighty Gunners.

Nampa caught up with Kamuserandu, who has a record 30 goals for African Lions and seven for the regional team, to trace his footsteps and find out what his plans are for the future.

He was first named top scorer at a primary schools' tournament in 2012, when he scored seven goals. Three years later, he dropped out of Grade 9 at the Paresis Secondary School when tragedy struck at home.

Kamuserandu was raised by his grandmother, but when she passed away in 2014, he was given a home by African Lions manager Sebedeus Guibeb.

He also lost his mother in 2015, and does not have a close relationship with his father, who lives at Okakarara.

Now that he has someone taking care of him, Kamuserandu wants to complete his education.

"I am willing to go back to school next year because it can help me live a better life," he noted.

He has high hopes for his football career, and wants to start a football academy later to groom talented youngsters from Otjiwarongo.

"That will open doors for aspiring footballers, especially those who come from the same background as I do."

He keeps fit by doing more than just formal training.

"I run 10 kilometres every morning before I join my club team for training," he said.

Asked who inspires him, Kamuserandu said former African Lions player Alico Soroseb, who is now a referee.

He also looks up to Brave Warriors midfielder Wangu Gome, who plays for South Africa's Bidvest Wits.

Guibeb describes him as a dedicated player, who is destined to go far.

He says he always advises the young man to stay away from alcohol and drugs if he wants to become a star player.

Guibeb wants Kamuserandu to go back to school, and to obtain a tertiary qualification so that he can have something to fall back on when his football career ends.

"We all know football does not last a lifetime. Education is the only way," he says.

Guibeb confirmed the offer from Mighty Gunners, but could not discuss the details of the contract before it is signed.

He proudly reveals that Kamuserandu received many offers from clubs such as Life Fighters and African Stars, but turned them down and decided on Mighty Gunners because that was the best decision for him.

"When he went to Swakopmund, I told him 'you will receive a lot of offers, but do not sign anything, refer them to us so that we can sit and talk'," Guibeb says.

His under-20 team coach, Frans Kandundu, describes him as a hardworking player and a good leader.

Kandundu says he has known Kamuserandu since he was in primary school, and already then realised that he has a bright future ahead of him.

"He needs to be with a team where he gets a chance to play and not warm the bench," Kandundu says.

His concern stems from the fact that Mighty Gunners already has established players, and it might be tough for Kamuserandu to break into the team.

Whatever the future holds, Kamuserandu is ready to face it head-on.

Now that he is headed for the premier league, the young man plans to go even further and play for South African teams, such as Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits.

No doubt, his fans will be watching.

Nampa