Chikwawa — Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Central Constituency, Zaheer Gaffar Issa says he aims at engaging football experts in unearthing talent through football bonanzas he intends to undertake in his area.

He made the remarks on Sunday when he gave out prizes to the six teams who were crowned champions of the K3 million Zaheer Gaffar Issa Football Trophy from the six zones of; Nchalo, Bereu, Ndirande, M'bande, Boma and Tomali under his constituency.

Isaa said throughout the tournament, he noticed that some players were talented and that they could positively contribute to the development of football in the country.

"Throughout the tournament, I have observed that we have players that have talent in the constituency and as I continue doing the football bonanzas, I expect to write the football experts so that they can come and see for themselves who we have in Chikwawa Central so that they should be able to unearth some talent from here," the MP said.

He explained that it was ambiguous to have six champions in a constituency adding that he was planning to bring together the six teams that represented the six zones to compete so as to have one team that would be a champion for the whole constituency.

"I would wish to have these football experts or officials from the super league to at least come and admire the cream of football that we have here. Through this, we may see two or three of our boys playing in the super league and later possibly in the national team," Issa added.

He called on the youths in his area to actively participate in the football bonanza activities he intends to organize so as to try their luck.

During the prize presentation ceremony, Umodzi-Umodzi Team, champions from Nchalo Zone beat Misili Football Team, champions from Bereu Zone 2-0.

The six teams went home with prizes such as cash where the top team among the six went home with K100, 000, a ball and jerseys.