25 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico/Unaca - Over 18,000 Small Producers Get Assistance

Luena — Eighteen thousand families associated with cooperatives and agricultural associations in eastern Moxico province were assisted with inputs and agricultural seeds in the first quarter of this year by National Association of Peasants of Angola (UNACA).

The information was released by the local UNACA representative, Tomás Inácio, who was speaking to Angop Tuesday.

Tomás Inacio said that the institution distributed 30,000 kilograms of corn seeds, 2,000 kilograms of beans and 50 tons of fertilizers, 10,000 kms of urea, as well as 25 animal traction ploughs.

He added that UNACA has planned for the current agricultural campaign approximately 75,000 hectares of land, foreseeing to harvest about 500,000 tons of different products.

UNACA controls in Moxico approximately 241 agricultural association with 15, 359 members and 10 cooperatives.

