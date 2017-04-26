SPORTS Minister Moses Mawere has advised sports associations to learn to fundraise on their own rather than relying on Government grants and handouts.

Mawere said the duty of Government through the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) was to help associations meet their budget adding the Government does not have enough funds.

Commenting on the failure by the Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) to send boxers to Zone Four games, the minister said the Government does not have enough money to fund the boxers outing.

He said the Government spent a lot of money during the Under-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament that the country hosted from February 26-March 12.

"We are encouraging these sports associations to learn to fundraise on their own rather than waiting for the Government every time, we only help with a certain percentage which means that it's the duty of the associations to raise the other funds," he said.

Mawere said the Government had spent lot money during the U-20 AFCON and has no funds to even implement youth programmes.

He said sports associations are autonomous and are suppose to find ways to raise money in good time rather than engaging SCZ or Government on short notice.

"Sports associations are autonomous and that means they are to raise funds on their own, informing Government or SCZ on short notice would not help, we spent a lot of money during the under-20 AFCON games," he said.

The minister has since appealed to the corporate companies to come on board and support the various sports disciplines that are in need of funds.

"Our appeal as Government is that let corporate companies come and help these associations, their help will continue contributing towards the development of sports in the country, let those that are willing to help send these boxers come on board and help," he said.