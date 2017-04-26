THE Harare messenger of court, on Tuesday, raided pro-Zanu PF businessman Killer Zivhu's Shanda House offices, along Park Street, and attached property worth thousands of dollars.

Killer, who is also Chivi Rural District Council chairperson, was recently reported by State media to have been given $15m by President Robert Mugabe supposedly for onward distribution to cross border traders.

It not disclosed where Mugabe got the money at a time the cash-strapped government is struggling to pay its workers or why the facility as not distributed through the small enterprises ministry.

NewZimbabwe.com could not establish the reason for attachment of Zimbabwe Amalgamated Housing Association (ZAHA) property attachment by the deputy sheriff as both parties refused to comment.

"We are just here to collect what we have just been told to collect and we have no other comment," said one of the officials from the deputy sheriff's office.

A ZAHA employee only identified as Bruce also refused to comment.

"I am not aware of what you are asking me as I am on my way from our Norton offices. May you please try me some other time," said Bruce in a phone interview.

The ZAHA boss Killer Zivhu told NewZimbabwe.com to seek comment from "your" sources.

"I am not aware of that, and please go to the people who told you that. What you are asking me has not happened," he said before terminating the call.

However, sources said ZAHA was involved in a row with Norton residents over unexplained fees he was charging at his Galloway housing development.

"This is as a result of reports we made complaining about Value Added Tax (VAT) he has back-dated and is charging us," said a Galloway home owner who refused to be named.

Zivhu, who is developing close to 1,000 housing stands in Galloway, Norton, is accused by home-seekers of defrauding them over $1.5 million an amount the businessman admitted to have lost when the now Allied Bank collapsed.

The now defunct bank was owned by Economic Planning and Investment Promotion minister Obert Mpofu.

Last month Norton residents staged a demonstration against Norton Town Council where they also raised complaints against Zivhu.

The businessman who is also the president of the Cross Boarder Traders Association recently told informal traders that he was given $15 million by President Robert Mugabe to dish out to members.

This has been questioned by critics who wanted to know the source of the $15 million facility given the fact the government was even failing to pay its workers.

Others said the $15 million was supposed to be channelled to the intended beneficiaries through either the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe or the Small to Medium Enterprise ministry for accountability purposes not through one individual.

Zivhu, would not comment on the fund when NewZimbabwe.com contacted him.