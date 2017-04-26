It has been revealed that Dedza district alone has registered twelve cases of child labour which stakeholders say it is a worrisome development.

According to Labour office report, many children in the district are found selling items especially during market days which is a violation of their right to education.

Assistant Labour Officer in the district Halima Imedi confirmed the development saying many children were found lingering around the district which made their office to initiate an inspection programme in collaboration with the social welfare in order to withdraw children from violation.

"I can confirm that for the last quota we have assisted children with various cases of violation whereby young children are employed to sell (mandasi) buns during school time which is bad and these children have been withdrawn," said Imedi.

She further said as one way of reducing such cases committees have been formed in the district where sensitisation will be conducted especially parents and traditional leaders who are in forefront enforcing the malpractice.

Conquering with Imedi, Social Welfare Assistant in the district Emmanuel Dozola said their office received a lot of cases of child labour and other violation of human rights through labour office and their child protection officer who are working in remote areas.

"We ask them to find out why they are found in such situation. Perpetuators are advised to send children to school and if culprits are not complying with the advice, police will be involved," said Dozola.

Meanwhile, Malawi Human Rights Commission has embarked on joint awareness meetings with the aim of sensitizing people in the district in trying to reduce violations of human rights.

Child Rights Officer at MHRC Michael Mpelembe said this during an interface meeting with Technical Working Group in the district saying they will ensure that various players are engaged in process such as traditional authorities, community based organisations faith leaders just to mention a few.

Dedza district has been on the map of supplying child labour in the country where high levels of illiteracy has been one of the contributing factor to the development. Since July 2016 Dedza has registered 34 cases which has seen many children going back to school and being assisted by various stakeholders.