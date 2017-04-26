25 April 2017

Malawi: Police Arrest Garden Boy Suspected of Murder

By Chimwemwe Mapakata

Malawi Police in Machinga are keeping in custody Elias Jalasi, 21, for allegedly murdering Mike Mtukanika, 21, of Nkhuna Village in Liwonde, Machinga.

According to Machinga Police Spokesperson Davie Sulumba, the suspect who works as a garden boy based in Blantyre used to visit his wife occasionally at Nkhuna Village in Machinga.

"We received reports from Matius John, a brother to the deceased that Mtukanika was in a love relationship with a 16 year old standard 7 pupil, who is a younger sister to the suspect's wife. As a result, he used to visit her frequently including during odd hours," explained Sulumba.

According to Sulumba, the incident happened during the night of April 23 when Mtukanika went to visit his under-aged girlfriend without knowing that Jalasi had arrived from Blantyre.

"He knocked on the door but in no time the suspect (Jalasi) came out and chased the victim. In the course of running, the victim slipped and fell down and then the suspect brutally assaulted him using a stick hence sustaining head injuries," Sulumba said.

The matter was later reported to Ntaja Police Post.

Medical Personnel at Ntaja Health Centre established that death was due to severe loss of blood.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer murder charges contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.

Jalasi hails from Mpinganjira Village, in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu District.

