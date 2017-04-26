25 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa: Juba Says Khartoum's Fake News Causing Panic in South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha in Juba

South Sudanese authorities have blamed Khartoum media for causing panic in Juba through warmongering reporting.

The Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Ateny Wek Ateny, told the media in Juba on Tuesday that the Sudanese media claimed that President Salva Kiir was stepping down from office, hence causing panic in Juba.

The South Sudan security forces have been put on high alert since Saturday following rumours of a coup attempt and President Kiir's resignation.

Against stability

Mr Ateny said the rumours were circulated by some media houses in Khartoum.

But he dismissed them and accused Khartoum media of conspiracy against stability in South Sudan.

According to the reports by a Khartoum newspaper, Mr Ateny said, the regime change plan was hatched at a recent meeting of senior officials in Juba.

He said: "There was no meeting, whatsoever that the president convened with any group at the level of political bureau or at the level of the leadership within the SPLM.

"They were even choosing successors from outside the system which is governing the country. I saw some names yesterday and wondered how these people came up with them."

Heavily guarded

South Sudan police spokesman Daniel Justin confirmed the deployment of the security forces in Juba since Saturday, but did not provide details about the move.

All major roads in Juba, including around the presidential palace and the National Assembly, remain heavily guarded.

South Sudan

Locals Disguise As Refugees to Access Relief Items

Residents of Lamwo District are now disguising as South Sudan refugees in order to access some of the relief items given… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.