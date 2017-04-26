Africa: Juba Says Khartoum's Fake News Causing Panic in South Sudan

South Sudanese authorities have blamed Khartoum media for causing panic in Juba through warmongering reporting.

The Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Ateny Wek Ateny, told the media in Juba on Tuesday that the Sudanese media claimed that President Salva Kiir was stepping down from office, hence causing panic in Juba.

The South Sudan security forces have been put on high alert since Saturday following rumours of a coup attempt and President Kiir's resignation.

Against stability

Mr Ateny said the rumours were circulated by some media houses in Khartoum.

But he dismissed them and accused Khartoum media of conspiracy against stability in South Sudan.

According to the reports by a Khartoum newspaper, Mr Ateny said, the regime change plan was hatched at a recent meeting of senior officials in Juba.

He said: "There was no meeting, whatsoever that the president convened with any group at the level of political bureau or at the level of the leadership within the SPLM.

"They were even choosing successors from outside the system which is governing the country. I saw some names yesterday and wondered how these people came up with them."

Heavily guarded

South Sudan police spokesman Daniel Justin confirmed the deployment of the security forces in Juba since Saturday, but did not provide details about the move.

All major roads in Juba, including around the presidential palace and the National Assembly, remain heavily guarded.