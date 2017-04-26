Uganda: Makerere Suspends Top Employees Over Fraud

Kampala — Makerere University has suspended two of its top employees in the Procurement and Disposal Unit [PDU] Department over alleged fraud.

The Appointments Board last Friday suspended the manager of PDU, Levi Tushabe and his deputy, Francis Ninyenda over what they termed as "gross misconduct and abuse of office".

Implementing the recommendations of an investigation into the award of contracts during the preparation of the 67th graduation ceremony instituted by the university board, the investigations committee recommended the suspension of the two employees to pave way for investigations.

The committee was instituted by the acting vice chancellor, Mr Okello Ogwang in March.

In a letter dated April 21 from the office of the vice chancellor, Prof Edward Ddumba SSentamu, addressed to Mr Tumushabe and his deputy, it was indicated that the two officials "grossly flouted the PPDA Act, 2013 and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority Act 2014, committed acts of gross negligence and abuse of office, acted unethically and forwarded Deen Establishment Limited companies when it is not NSSF and VAT compliant,"

"The vice chancellor decided to invoke Section 63[1] of the Employment Act to suspend you on half pay with immediate effect pending your appearance before the appointment board for hearing and determination of your case," reads the letter in part.

The suspension comes barely four weeks after the deputy registrar, Ms Margaret Etuusa, was suspended by the university management for allegedly collecting money from parents and students during the graduation ceremony without the knowledge of the university.

Sources told Daily Monitor that Mr Tushabe and his deputy allegedly approved the procurement of more chairs that were to be used during the graduation ceremony without the approval of the contract committee.

Defending his role, Mr Tushabe insisted he followed the procurement process arguing that his office cannot do anything without the approval of the contracts committee, accounting officer and his office.

His deputy Mr Ninyenda too denied the accusations saying his office can't undertake a decision to approve any procurements without involving those concerned.