Blantyre — Flames Captain Dave Banda remains optimistic that the team has what it takes to overturn the 1-0 defeat to Madagascar and qualify to the next round in the 2018 Championship of African Nations.

The Flames needed a positive result in the first leg match in order to make their job in the return encounter easier but Ardino Raveloarisona's lone goal for Madagascar has given Flames Coach Ronny van Geneugde a daunting task this coming Saturday at the Bingu National Stadium.

The Flames have to win 2-0 if they want to progress through to another round to face Mozambique.

But Flames captain Dave Banda, is confident that they have what it takes to overturn the result and qualify for the next round.

"The players know how important qualifying to the next round is. Our only appeal to our fans is that they should come at Bingu Stadium to drum up support to us. We now have an idea of how our opponents play.

"We will take the lessons from the first leg, work together and within the period of five days we will sharpen the rough edges and push hard in order to qualify to the next round," said the Kamuzu Barracks FC workhorse in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday.

According to Banda, the team did well in terms of play and it was unfortunate that they lost towards the end of the game adding that they are more than geared for second encounter.

InterestedConcurring with Banda, the Flames Coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said the battle is not yet over until 90 minutes on Saturday.

"When you play at home, you have a 10 to 15 percent advantage and I am sure that if we can have a full stadium, we can win," said RVG.

Meanwhile, the Flames technical panel has roped in some additional players to beef up the squad ahead of the Madagascar game.

For instance, they have recalled Be Forward Wanderers FC duo; Joseph Kamwendo and Ishamel Thindwa.

Isaac Kaliat, Mecium Mhone, Robin Ngalande and Silver Strikers hitman Binwell Katinji have also been called for Saturday's showdown.