Malawi: Councilor Warns People Against Vandalism of Public Property

Blantyre — Chilomoni ward councilor has warned people around Mboni area against vandalizing timber made bridges describing the act as detrimental to development.

Chilomoni Ward Councilor, Phillip Litchowa Kametah made the remarks Monday during the handover of a new timber bridge that has been constructed with funding from the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF).

He has advised people in the area to take full ownership of the project and be one another's guard to make sure the bridge is not vandalized.

"The bridge will help people in this area as they have been longing for it for a very long time. Before the coming of the bridge, people had problems going to work, school and even in times of funerals vehicles were not able to go to the other side, the route where the bridge has been constructed is the shortest way to the graveyard," the Councillor said.

According to Kametah, while the funding for the construction of the bridge came from IDF, the community mobilized themselves to provide labour until the work was done.

"I commend what the community has done here at Mboni area in this development activity, they have really shown they were desperate for this infrastructure. As Malawian citizens, we are supposed to take part in the development of the nation especially in the areas we are coming from," he said.

Kametah said communities should think of what they will contribute to the government each passing day and not just expecting to always receive from government.

"Some communities are failing to develop because people are just being idle when it comes to public works that can develop their area; in this project here I had the full participation of the Group Village Headman Chibwana and the whole community," he highlighted.