Thyolo — Authorities in Thyolo have hailed Red Cross Malawi for playing a crucial role in sensitizing stakeholders and communities on disaster risk management.

Thyolo District Council Director of Public Development, Justine Kathumba made the remarks over the weekend after a two day stakeholder's workshop on disaster risk management, disaster risk reduction and disaster management organized by Red Cross in the district.

He said the workshop is an eye opener to the district council as they do not want to be taken unawares when disasters strike.

"As a district, we don't want to lose lives when disasters strike and we are happy for several interventions taken by government and other stakeholders like Red Cross Malawi," he said.

Kathumba said the district council wants to incorporate disaster risk management in its District Development Plan (DDP), so that the district should have activities to reduce risk of disasters happening in the district.

He said time has come that everyone at community and family level should play a role in disaster risk reduction and management.

"Disasters can happen at any level whether; family, community as well as at national level. Some disasters are minimal which can easily be handled at household level.

"It is sad that even during such kinds of small disasters, we always wait for some people to assist instead of taking the first step as a family or community in handling the issue," he said.

Kathumba said time has come that people in the district should be self reliant when minimal disasters strike in their communities.

In his remarks, Ferson James Banda, one of the participants during the workshop from the Agriculture Department said the training is very crucial to both authorities and the people of Thyolo.

He said the workshop has come at the right time as the district was not spared from recent disastrous drought and dry spells which affected their farm produce.

He added that the workshop will help those in authorities to get prepared and to know how best they can contain disasters in the area.

Red Cross is undertaking various interventions in Thyolo as one way of disaster risk management