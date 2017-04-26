Kenya: ODM Moves Nairobi Primaries to Sunday After Security Breach

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party nominations for Nairobi County that were set for Tuesday will now be held on Sunday.

Speaking after a meeting of the ODM Central Committee, acting Secretary General Agnes Zani said Mombasa Governor and Deputy Party Leader Ali Hassan Joho would oversee preparations and supervise the exercise in the capital city.

Zani said the party was forced to call off the nominations at the eleventh hour due to logistics issues and security breach.

"Today's early morning's invasion of the warehouse where election materials had been stored and caused disruption and confusion, lead to the cancellation of exercise," she told a news conference held at the Nairobi Serena Hotel.

The party further disbanded the County Election Committee and ordered a new one be appointed to arrange and facilitate a fresh nomination exercise.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader assured the party supporters that the party is working with security agencies for peaceful conduct.

Joho also warned against interference by aspirants.

The Mombasa Governor stated that the party has no preferred candidates.