Kenya: Muhoroni Youth Rally to Hold Zoo Kericho At Afraha

Muhoroni Youth on Tuesday rallied from a goal down in the first half to hold the struggling Zoo Kericho to a 1-1 draw in a midweek SportPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

After 23 minutes of a well-coordinated early exchange, the Sammy Okoth-coached Zoo Kericho launched attack after attack against their opponents.

The effort yielded fruit as they earned a deserved penalty after Nicholas Kipkurui was brought down inside the box by Muhoroni defender Paul Muchika.

This prompted Fifa referee Davies Omweno to award Zoo Kericho a penalty which was converted by Michael Madoya for a 1-0 half-time lead.

After some pep talk, Muhoroni stepped up their efforts in search of an equaliser but were made to wait untill 80th minute when Robert Ouma slotted another spot kick after Zoo Kericho's Nixon Amulundo handled the ball in the box.

Zoo coach Sammy Okoth said he was impressed by the results, adding that his boys were improving with every match.

"None of my players has experience in playing in the Premier League and I am happy they are learning a lesson in football with every match they play," Okoth, who is a former coach of Sher Karuturi, said.

Zoo are set to play Ulinzi Stars on Sunday in another match at the same venue. Muhoroni coach James Omondi said it was not easy playing a team that is struggling at the tail end of the league standing.

"Zoo disrupted our playing pattern and we approached the match in a sluggish way which disoriented our attacking formation," said coach Omondi.

Champions Tusker play Nakumatt from 3pm at the same venue on Wednesday.