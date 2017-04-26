Zambia: Pros Andersen, Ngige Chase Zambia Open Honours

After failing to make the one over par-145 cut in Zimbabwe Open last weekend, Kenyan professional golfers Stefan Andersen and Simon Ngige are in Lusaka to try their luck in the Zambia Sugar Open.

The first round of the tournament tees off tomorrow at the par-73 Lusaka Golf Club course. During the Zimbabwe Open which is also part of the Sunshine Tour, Andersen, who is based in Pretoria, shot level par 72 and two over par 74 to miss the cut by one shot while Ngige, from Thika Sports Club, carded eight over par 152(74, 78).

SOUTH AFRICAN WON

South Africa's JC Ritchie beat Trevor Fisher in a play off to win the Zimbabwe Open. The two had tied on 16 under par 272. The two will be seeking a share of Sh12.48 million (1.6 million Rand) at the Zambia Open. Many Kenyan pros have played well in Lusaka, a challenging but fairly easier course compared to Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe which will host the Mopani Zambia Open in June.

There are six par fours and only one par five at the front nine of the Lusaka course while the back nine has a total of four par fives, two short holes and three par fours. Its more or less a flat course with less water hazards.

Back home, Biqun Su carded 41 points to win the Crown Paints Corporate golf day at the Karen Country Club on Friday against a field of 118. Su won on countback from FG Mungai who was awarded the runners-up prize, while Alice Kariuki finished third with 39 points.

Kamal Shah (38) was fourth, beating William Mayiani on countback. The nines went to Deep Patel and Haren Patel. Speaking during the prize giving-ceremony Crown paints boss Rakesh Rao thanked all the participants for ensuring a successful event.