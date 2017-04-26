Kenya: National Police Service to Hire 10,000 New Officers

Photo: The Nation

Police recruits at Kiganjo Training College in Nyeri County March 3, 2017 (file photo).

The National Police Service will hire 10,000 officers who will be bonded for 10 years.

Interested Kenyans aged between 18 and 28 are required to fill an application form ahead of the recruitment on May 11.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet laid out measures that would ensure only qualified people are hired.

"An applicant who canvasses... or wilfully presents false academic certificates...or engages in any corrupt activity shall be disqualified and prosecuted," he said.

Those arrested could be fined up to Sh200,000 or jailed for two years. NPSC is mandated to employ police officers but has delegated the duty to the IG.

SCORED D+ AND ABOVE

The service will be looking for Kenyans who scored not less than a D+ mean grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

The candidates must also have the same grade or better in English and Kiswahili.

The recruits should be cleared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

On May 11, they will be required to present the filled application forms and academic certificates at the 292 recruitment centres countrywide.

Successful applicants will be inducted into the force after a nine-month training.

POLICE WEBSITES

The announcement was made in My Gov, a government publication, and distributed in Tuesday's Daily Nation.

It also encouraged professionals to apply. In particular, it mentioned forensic scientists, information and communication technology experts, sign language interpreters, video editors, clinical officers and nurses.

Application forms are available at police stations and divisions as well as the offices of county commissioners.

They can also be downloaded from police websites.

In his March state of the nation address, President Uhuru Kenyatta said sustained recruitment had reduced the police to civilian ratio from 1:800 in 2012 to 1:380.

The UN recommends one officer for every 450 citizens.