Kenya: Waruru's Firing Rate Delights Nyangweso

Nairobi — Stephen Waruru has returned to the Ulinzi Stars starting team in emphatic fashion, firing in four goals in three matches, something that has delighted the military side's head coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

The 2012 Kenyan Premier League golden boot winner played his first match this season in the 1-1 draw against Tusker on April 15 and it didn't take him more than 30 seconds on the pitch before he opened his account.

Nyangweso, speaking to Capital Sport believes the pint-sized goal poacher will play a massive role for his side this season, especially partnering up with the on-form Samuel Onyango as the soldiers look to break their trophy drought.

"I am very pleased with how he has performed because he has stayed for long without playing and coming back to score four goals in three matches is something great. Not many players can do that after being out of action for a while," Nyangweso noted of the striker.

"His experience has come of age and he is back to the old Waruru I know because I was with him from 2011 and 2012 when he was the top scorer," added the military man.

Waruru had been off the team for close to two seasons after going for military duty and his return has come in timely especially after the soldiers lost the services of striker John Mark Makwatta who left for a professional stint in Zambia.

Ulinzi were massive 5-1 winners over Mathare United last weekend, their biggest win since the 4-0 thumping of AFC Leopards last year in the GOtv Shield quarter finals.

The tactician was pleased with the result especially coming on after complaining time and again about his forward line's poor conversion rate.

"It was a great match where everything worked out well for us. We took our chances and that is what I have been asking from the players every day. Hopefully this will spur us on in the upcoming matches and entire season," Nyangweso added.

His side will be taking on the long trip to Mumias where they take on hosts Kakamega Homeboyz at the Mumias Complex on Wednesday.

The soldiers have never beaten Homeboyz in Premier League history with all four matches they have faced each other in ending in draws, three of them goalless. They will be expecting a similar tough battle as they aim to keep their unbeaten record clean and Nyangweso is confident they will get a first win.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm