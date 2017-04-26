25 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prof Kabudi Presents Maiden Budget

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma — The Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Prof Palamagamba Kabudi on Tuesday presented his maiden budget to the parliament asking the House to approve a sum of Sh166 billion for his office for the 2017/18 fiscal year.

According to Prof Kabudi, the ministry plans to use Sh76.4 billion for salaries, Sh66.8 billion for other charges (OC) and Sh23.2 billion for development projects.

The minister told the House that the number one priority for his office in the next fiscal year would be completing the migration from Dar es Salaam to the designated capital of Dodoma.

