Tanzania: Man Survives After Jumping From Muhimbili Ward

Dar es Salaam — A male patient, 25, whose name could not be obtained immediately survived with injuries after jumping from a 1st floor of Mwaisela ward at Muhimbili National Hospital.

Officers are trying to establish why the man decided to through himself out of the window.

Speaking to reporters, MNH Director of communications and Public relations Department Aminiel Alighaisha said they have not established if the incident was mere accident of the man was trying to commit suicide.

But he confirmed that the incident took place on Tuesday morning at around 9.45am.

According to Mr Alighaisha, the victim survived with minor injuries on his head. He was then taken back to the ward for further diagnosis to establish if he had suffered internal injuries.

"He is in good condition, the doctors are still examining him to identify if he suffered from internal fracturing," he noted.

Mr Alighaisha recalled that it was the second time such an incident occur at the hospital, saying similar incident occurred five years ago.