25 April 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: New Ombudsman Takes Oath of Office

The newly appointed Ombudsman of the republic of Sierra Leone Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson Tuesday 25 April 2017 subscribed to the oath of office at a ceremony at State House in Freetown. Prior to his appointment, the young and successful lawyer was Managing Partner at Malaika Chambers and is married to Makuta Nicol-Wilson (nee Marah) with three children.

Congratulating the appointee, President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma said Melron Nicol-Wilson is the youngest man that has occupied the office of the Ombudsman. He expressed hope and confidence that Mr Nicol-Wilson's academic qualifications and professional experience will place him in pole position in the discharge of his duties and live up to the expectations of the people of Sierra Leone. According to President Koroma, there are plethora of issues yet to be addressed and hoped that the new appointee will exercise his duties with speed and with the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

Subscribing to the oath of office, Lawyer Nicol-Wilson thanked President Koroma for the appointment and registered his firm commitment to support, maintain and uphold the constitution of Sierra Leone. "I am honoured to serve the people of Sierra Leone and hope to live up to the expectations of all Sierra Leoneans," he said.

Mr. Nicol-Wilson, is a holder of two Masters Degrees in international law and human rights and a distinguished Sierra Leonean lawyer who co-founded and led the Lawyers Centre for Legal Assistance (LAWCLA). He was the youngest Defence Counsel and Case Manager at the United Nations backed Special Court for Sierra Leone. A former Lecturer in International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law at the Peace and Conflict studies Department, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. He is also the first Legal Adviser of the Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission and the first coordinator of the Pilot National Legal Aid Scheme that gave birth to the establishment of the Legal Aid Board.

