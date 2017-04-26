Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Leader of Ruling Party in Ghana

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Congress, received Tuesday at the Guest House the visiting leader of the ruling party in Ghana, Hon Faridi, and discussed ways of strengthening the relations between the two countries.

Present at the meeting was Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid.

In a press statement after the meeting, Engineer Hamid said that the meeting comes in the context of the distinguished relations between Sudan and Ghana.

He said that the leader of Ghana's ruling party has appreciated the leading role of President Al-Bashir for development at the continent and the opening of Sudan universities and higher education institutes for the African students.

He indicated that the meeting came as part of the program adopted by the President for strengthening the link between the African and Arab countries.

He said that President Al-Bashir has asked the leader of Ghanaian ruling party to convey an official invitation for the President of Ghana to visit Sudan.

Engineer Mahmoud said that the leader of the ruling party in Ghana will attend the General Conference of the National Congress next Friday.

Meanwhile, the leader of Ghana ruling party has praised Sudan great contribution to the admission of African students in its higher education institutions as well as the outstanding role of Sudan in Africa.