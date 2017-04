President Akuffo Addo has appointed Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah to replace Joe Kpenge at NSA.

Mr Joe Kpenge has been fired as Director General of the National Sports Authority. Robert Sarfo Mensah, former MP for Asunafo North takes over with immediate effect.

Joe Kpenge who was appointed in 2013 by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah is expected to revive the Sports Authority as the institution is going through huge financial crisis .