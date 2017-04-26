Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe's flamboyant nephew Philip Chiyangwa (file photo).

THE responsible authorities must investigate allegations of potentially illegal land deals involving high ranking government officials when millions of home seekers on councils’ lists are failing to access stands for years, the MDC-T has said.

The call comes after property developer Phillip Chiyangwa accused Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere of demanding $5 million bribe for the facilitation of a land deal.

Kaskukuwere is also local government minister.

Obert Gutu, the MDC-T’s spokesperson, said while the opposition party respects property rights, it is important for branches of government with investigating and arresting powers to inquire how Chiyangwa has constantly acquired huge land tracts.

“We call upon the Parliament of Zimbabwe and indeed, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, to immediately institute a thorough investigation into how certain individuals in Zimbabwe have somehow managed to corruptly acquire huge pieces of rural, urban and peri – urban land,” said Gutu in a statement on Monday.

“There are reports that several Zanu PF politicians, including senior cabinet ministers, own several farms whilst thousands of Zimbabweans are struggling to be allocated agricultural land.”

Land parcelling has become big business particularly in Harare with politicians making huge profits through appropriation.

Kasukuwere recently told parliament that both MDC-T and Zanu PF office holders are working in cahoots in the scandalous land deals some of which have fleeced desperate home seekers of their hard-earned money.

However, Gutu said the land barons have usurped the role of councils in the provision of affordable land to home seekers.

“The recent much publicised public spat between Phillip Chiyangwa and Saviour Kasukuwere disclosed shocking details about the activities of land barons in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The MDC is deeply concerned that whilst millions of Zimbabweans are homeless and are struggling to acquire land to build decent homes for their families, some well – connected individuals within the Zanu PF regime have got access to thousands of hectares of both urban and rural land that they are now selling for private gain.”

At least 1, 2 million people are on the national housing waiting list in Zimbabwe.