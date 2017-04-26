25 April 2017

Ghana: Accused Person Smears Himself With Faeces to Avoid Trial

Proceedings at the Ashaiman circuit court was Monday halted for two hours after a-19-year old accused person who was to appear before it eased and smeared himself with the faeces in the holding cell.

Rashid Agbo, who is being held on robbery charges, was believed to have done that to present himself as a deranged person.

The situation compelled the trial judge, Mr Gabriel Mate-Teye, to suspend proceedings to allow the prosecutor and other officers to put the situation under control for the trial to continue.

Agbo is alleged to have robbed one Mr. Stephen Kodjo Ofori, a production reporter at Tema Steel Works, of a Nokia, Samsung and M-horse smart phones worth Ghc70, Ghc130 and Ghc 300 respectively.

The prosecutor, ASP D. Otchere, said the suspect and his accomplice, Micheal Agbavi who is at large, on 17th April 2017, at about 20 hours GMT, allegedly attacked the complainant on his way home with his girlfriend.

He said the complainant spotted the accused person a day after the incident and with the help of his brothers arrested and handed him over to the police.

The court remanded Agbo into police custody and adjourned the case to the 4th of May 2017 to allow the police intensify its investigation to arrest other alleged accomplice.

