Ethiopia: Corporation to Supply 750 Public Buses

The city administration approved 3.4 billion Br to procure the buses

The Addis Ababa Road & Transport Bureau has awarded the Metal & Engineering Corporation (MetEC) a contract to supply 750 buses to Anbessa City Bus Service Enterprise, at the cost of 3.4 billion Br, which will come from the Addis Ababa City Administration. The deal will officially be signed next two weeks.

The City approved the funds for the buses two weeks ago from its contingency budget, according to city officials. The city bus import project will be run by the Bureau, which has the mandate to control the Anbessa City Bus Service Enterprise, as well as other public transport services such as Sheger Transport Services.

The buses, branded as Bishoftu, are a critical part of the city program to alleviate the transportation problems in Addis Abeba, improve the living standards of residents and reinforce national development programs, according to the Bureau.

There are three types of buses: 50 double decker buses, 500 mid-floor buses and 200 flat-floor buses. They have the capacity to replace at least 5,600 taxis. The double decker has 80 seats while the rest can hold 37 passengers. They will also be fitted with different features such as a Global Positioning System (GPS), security camera, televisions and e-ticketing.

MetEC will import the buses from the Chinese company, Yu-tong, a company known for its products on the European market. Bishoftu will then assemble and provide them for Anbessa.

The buses are expected to begin operations from various locations in the next six months.

"Now, we can only satisfy the travel demands of 50pc of the City's population," said Solomon Kidane(PHD), head of the Bureau. "The new buses will give us an edge to satisfy commuter demands."

Anbessa began using Bishoftu buses five years ago. Since then, the vehicles have been known to have problems such as technical limitations and a lack of spare parts. As a result of the maintenance problems, the numbers of operational buses has fluctuated. Currently, Anbessa has 420 operational buses, which is 24pc lower than the same period last year.

On average, about 470,000 people use Anbessa buses daily, which is around 14.2pc of the city's population. Addis' population is growing rapidly by 2.5pc annually and is currently at 3.4 million. Transportation demand is increasing in step with the community, having doubled since the early 1990's.

With the aim of improving the face of public transport, the Bureau introduced 46 Sheger Buses the past year. At that time, it paid one billion Birr to Bishoftu Automotive. Then, a few months later; Alliance Bus Share Company imported 300 additional buses into the city.