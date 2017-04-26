Gambia: Sohna Signs Deal in Finland

Ebrima Sohna has returned to Finnish football penning a deal with a top flight side there, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

The combative midfielder was recently grilled about what next for him after FIFA ruled in his favour against Kuwait's Al Arabi but the star wasn't forthcoming.

The 28-year-old confirmed he's secured a new club but preferred to keep his card close to his chest where it concerns revealing name of the team.

But Foroyaa Sport understands the former Sandefjord and KuPS playmaker has secured a return to Finland's premier league signing for joint-third placed VPS.

The deal's duration is believed to be till end of the season with an option of an extended contract as is the case with Finnish FA laws regarding foreign nationals.

The agreement was reached after it became clear the Gambian was suing Kuwait's Al Arabi over breach of contract in a suit worth 400,000 dollars.

Sohna, who'd been overlooked in the national team since Sang Ndong took over the managerial reins, has been in Gambia since October last year training with a local -based outfit to keep his fitness levels.

He's now expected to get a straight go into VPS's team next Sunday when they take on second-placed Marienhamn.

A work permit is said to have been granted already by the Finnish FA for the Scorpion to begin playing.

With this move, the hard-tackling midfield middle-man becomes the fifth Gambian in the Finnish top tier after Ousman Jallow, Demba Savage, Abdoulie Mansally and Momodou Ceesay.