Gambia: YPM Board Vice-Chair Inspires Girls

Mrs Fatim Badjie, Vice Chairperson Board of Directors Young People in the Media (YPM) has inspired young girls throughout the country at the recently held all girls conference convened by her organization in collaboration with The Girls Generation (TGG).

The objective of the All Girls Conference was to bring duty bearers within communities from all over the country and young girls for a day's open dialogue on the progress made regarding the laws on gender based violence as well as the progress made on the banning of FGM. The theme for the open dialogue was "Ending All Forms of GBV and Empowering Girls to Take the Lead in Nation Building."

During her deliberations the YPM Board vice Chairperson dilated broadly on the theme and urged young girls to be assertive and follow their career patterns in order to excel and succeed in life. Madam Badjie advised the attendees at this all important forum that they need to acquire good life skills that will help them in future.

"Young girls are mostly exposed to certain uncomfortable situations. They need to be empowered and be in charge of their own destiny and be conscious of their self-worth", said Madam Badjie.

She finally commended the YPM team for a commendable and well organized All Girls Conference and assured the young girls of her personal and by extension, her organization's support towards them in developing their career plans and goals as well as give them life skills that will protect and prevent them from all forms of gender based violence.