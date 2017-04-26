Gambia: Carayol Answers Critics

A much derided Mustapha Carayol used the weekend to reply to critics scoring the winning goal for Nottingham Forest.

The star and rest of his teammates have come on the receiving end of chastisements for their floppy performances which leaves the club fighting to stay in the Championship.

The Gambian fielded as left flank player, delivering a brilliant effort when it was most needed.

Forest clinched the spoils after Carayol's team mate DR Congo's Assombalango put the club ahead with his brace before the Gambian stepped up to stab home the winner.

Reading's attempt at a comeback did not hold together despite Kermorgant netting twice much later into the game.

Mustapha promised to rise to the occasion in the build-up to Saturday's games after he admitted to encountering a difficult season.

The winning goal was the Gambia international's first of the season in seventeen appearances.

He will be hoping to build on to this newfound form going into this weekend's duel against Queen Park Rangers.

Elsewhere, Bakary Jatta had a 36 minutes run coming off the bench in his home debut for Hamburg SV.