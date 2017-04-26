Gambia: Interior Minister Visits Injured Police Officers After Weekend Car Accident

Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty yesterday visited no fewer than five police officers in hospital - two days after a gory accident involving a police vehicle. The incident reportedly happened near Kiang Kaiaf in the Lower River Region at the weekend.

Reports say the accident happened after a tyre burst sent the vehicle into a fatal somersault, leaving the driver dead.

And during his Monday visit, Minister Fatty who was in the company of the Inspector General of Police stayed on the victims' bedside for almost an hour - and prayed for their recovery.

He told the survivors: "I'm here to show our support and to wish you well. We are very proud of you - and proud of what you're doing for your country.

"We regret that this happened... and that is to indicate that we will never abandon you. We will never abandon any of our service men and women.

"We pray Allah restores your health to normal; get back to your feet and return to serving your country - something you're very proud to do. We are with you."

Meanwhile, the victims have expressed delight the Minister took time out to visit them in hospital.

Cpl Sulayman Sibi one of the survivors said: "We thank you for your visit and I pray such incident will never happen again. We would like you and the entire government to keep us in your thoughts and prayers."