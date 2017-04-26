Gambia: What Is the Position of the Executive On the Budget?

opinion

QUESTION OF THE DAY

WHAT IS THE POSITION OF THE EXECUTIVE ON THE BUDGET?

At the time when the 2017 budget was being approved by the National Assembly, even though Adama Barrow had been elected he had not yet assumed power; the national assembly was dominated by the APRC.

That is the budget on which all expenditures of the current government are now based. This budget has a deficit of over 4 billion dalasis. Is that how the government intends to proceed? Does the silence mean that is the case? It is often said that silence means consent.