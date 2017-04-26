Ethiopia: Operator Dies in Concrete Mixer Accident

While cleaning the inside of a concrete mixer at a construction site behind Snap Plaza, an assistant operator was sucked inside the mechanism when the machine accidentally started up again, resulting in his death, according to workers on the construction site.

"The electric power was interrupted, and when it returned, the mixer turned on, and the terrible accident occurred," said a project coordinator from Bamacon Engineering, the contractor constructing the building. The project is owned by Ameterahman plc, a coffee exporting business. The construction has been suspended for a week following the accident.

Those present at the scene told Fortune that the victim's body was retrieved the Addis Abeba Fire & Emergency Services. The local wereda's police administration investigation team has taken on the case to look into the causes and circumstances of the incident.