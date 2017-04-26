Ondjiva — The governor of Cunene province, Kundy Paihama, Tuesday in Oihole, Namacunde municipality, called for the involvement of the population in the implementation of preventive measures to combat malaria in the communities.

Kundy Paihama, who was speaking at the central event on April 25, World Malaria Day, said that the fight against the disease has killed thousands of people should be a challenge and responsibility of each citizen with the implementation of actions of own initiatives .

"The heavy rains and floods have devastated the province, so more attention should be paid to actions to combat the disease, which involves increasing information in communities about the prevention of this disease, treatment of basic sanitation and use of the treated mosquito net with insecticide, "he said.