26 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Details of Van Breda House Inspection Expected to Be Heard

Details of the in loco inspection at the Van Bredas' multi-million rand home are expected to be read into the record in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, day three of Henri van Breda's triple murder trial.

Henri, 22, is accused of being behind the axe attack which took place at the luxury De Zalze Estate on January 27, 2015.

Judge Siraj Desai on Tuesday led a convoy to 12 Goske Street, the scene of the murders of husband and wife Martin and Teresa and their oldest son, Rudi. Their daughter, Marli, sustained serious head injuries, but survived.

He has pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder, to one of attempted murder and to one of obstruction of justice.

The media was not allowed into the home during the inspection at the request of the new owners, and were only able to listen to proceedings outside the house.

The house was sold last year for R5.8 million after being on the market for more than a year.

Henri, in his plea explanation read out in court on Monday, claimed an intruder in dark clothes, wearing gloves and a balaclava, hacked his parents to death that morning.

He said he heard the intruder speaking Afrikaans and claimed that after a tussle with the axe-wielding man, he escaped.

Police said they found no sign of forced entry.

Source: News24

