Dodoma — The government has called upon Zanzibar politicians to allow exploration of oil and gas, to ascertain whether the resources are present before haggling on which side the products belong to.

Minister of Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo was forced to issue the clarification when Members of Parliament (MPs) continued haggling and wanting more information on whether the oil and gas issue was under Union, when contributing to the Vice-President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment) budget estimates. Prof Muhongo said there is a possibility that the oil or gas will be found on the borderline between mainland and Zanzibar or Pemba and Mombasa in Kenya which will mean sharing of the resource.

“If the oil or gas is on the side of Zanzibar, then it belongs to the Isles otherwise if it is on the borderline, which usually happens, then it means sharing the resource. It could be on the borderlines between Zanzibar and Mainland or Pemba and Kenya,” he explained.

He stressed that the important thing is for Zanzibar to carry out exploration of oil and gas to be certain that the resources are there before arguing whether it is a Union issue or not. “Instead of quibbling over this issue, first of all, we need to know if the resource is indeed present.

The issue of negotiating over use of oil or gas shared between two or more countries is not new. Tanzania, DRC, Burundi and Zambia are negotiating joint exploration of oil and gas in Lake Tanganyika,” he explained.

He added that the same steps will be taken with Mozambique on oil and gas exploration in Ruvuma Basin, noting that the same is also taking place where the resource is shared between two or more countries globally.

He added: “Zanzibar politicians might continue on this matter, but we agreed to provide expertise assistance and last week instead of sending 20 youth from Mainland to China to study issues of oil and gas, we gave five of them to those from Zanzibar,” he explained.

On Zanzibar electricity debt, Prof Muhongo said he will convene a meeting with his counterpart from the Isles to address the issue.

“A committee led by permanent secretaries (PSs) from both sides will provide a report next week, on areas that they have agreed and those that they have not agreed on. I will convene a meeting with my counterpart from Zanzibar so we can clear this issue once and for all,” he explained.

When contributing to the Vice-President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment) budget estimates, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha commended the Union government for agreeing to remove oil and gas from Union matters.

“Back in 2008, when I was a leader of government affairs in the House of Representatives, a motion supported by the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and Civic United Front (CUF), was passed recommending removal of oil and gas from Union matters.

“For many years, Zanzibaris have been seeking for resources that will boost the economy in the Isles and reducing poverty.

In the October 2015 elections both sides used oil and gas as an agenda to win voters in Zanzibar,” he explained, but noted that there are a few politicians from Zanzibar who are now backtracking.

Mr Vuai said there are those who wanted this issue removed from the Union so that Zanzibar can conduct its own exploration of oil and gas for the benefit of the Isles, but now some of them are backtracking. “It is sad.

I have heard that some of us are saying that handling of this matter went against the country’s constitution. Those backtracking are from Zanzibar who are supposed to support the move to remove it from Union matters,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Assembly Mussa Zungu Azzan has directed the Parliamentary Budget Committee to figure out ways that the ministry’s budget can be increased from the current estimates of 15bn/-.

Mr Zungu underscored the importance of the ministry in keeping the country’s environment safe, stressing “without good environment we do not have a country. The minister must defend the motion so that the budget can be increased.