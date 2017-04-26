Tanzania: Chinese Leader Cheers 53rd Union Anniversary

Photo: Daily News

Chinese President XI Jinping.

Chinese President XI Jinping has through President John Magufuli congratulated Tanzanians on the celebrations of the 53rd Anniversary of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

“On the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the United Republic of Tanzania, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Chinese people and in my own name, sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Tanzania,” the Chinese leader wrote to his Tanzanian counterpart.

He said in recent years, China-Tanzania traditional friendship has been glowing with new vitality, “With our political mutual trust continuously enhanced, with bilateral cooperation in all fields bearing rich fruits and real benefits to the people in our two countries.”

Mr Jinping affirmed that the development of China-Tanzania relations remains high on his agenda.

“I wish to make joint efforts with Your Excellency, focusing on implementation of the outcome of the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit to promote the China- Tanzania comprehensive and cooperative partnership to grow stronger and faster,” he said.