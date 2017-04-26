26 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chinese Leader Cheers 53rd Union Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Chinese President XI Jinping.

Chinese President XI Jinping has through President John Magufuli congratulated Tanzanians on the celebrations of the 53rd Anniversary of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

“On the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the United Republic of Tanzania, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Chinese people and in my own name, sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Tanzania,” the Chinese leader wrote to his Tanzanian counterpart.

He said in recent years, China-Tanzania traditional friendship has been glowing with new vitality, “With our political mutual trust continuously enhanced, with bilateral cooperation in all fields bearing rich fruits and real benefits to the people in our two countries.”

Mr Jinping affirmed that the development of China-Tanzania relations remains high on his agenda.

“I wish to make joint efforts with Your Excellency, focusing on implementation of the outcome of the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit to promote the China- Tanzania comprehensive and cooperative partnership to grow stronger and faster,” he said.

Tanzania

Chief Justice Turns to Experts on Powers of Prosecutions Director

Acting Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma has invited two prominent law professors to assist the Court of Appeal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.