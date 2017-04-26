One person has died and another seriously injured after being stabbed by supporters of a parliamentary aspirant in Pangani, Nairobi.

The two were posting campaign posters on a wall near the Pangani Girls High School Wednesday morning when a group affiliated to another aspirant attacked them.

Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome said the two were stabbed using a knife and while they were crossing the road to escape from the attackers, one of them was knocked by a car and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

However, Mr Koome said a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain whether the death was caused by the stabbing or the knocking down by the car.

He said police have been directed to be vigilant and prevent youth from campaigning during the nominations as it is illegal.

The other victim of the attack is being treated in hospital.