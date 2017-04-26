26 April 2017

Nigeria: Imo Traditional Rulers to Face Probe for Joining Political Party

By Chinonso Alozie

Indications emerged, yesterday, that some traditional rulers in Imo State, who allegedly joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, may face the disciplinary committee of the council of traditional rulers in the state.

An inside source told Vanguard in Owerri that some royal fathers were peeved by the development.

He said: "Some of us are not happy that our traditional rulers are now joining political platforms and engaging in political activities. Our plan is to present to the entire royal fathers the names of these traditional rulers so that they will be disciplined.

"If we fail to deal decisively with this matter, it will happen again and more traditional rulers will join political parties and abandon their responsibilities as custodians of our culture.

"It sounds embarrassing that royal fathers are members of political parties. Whether APC or PDP, it is not acceptable and all of us must stand up and condemn it."

It will be recalled that Vanguard reported that some traditional rulers were members of Ugiri/Oka APC Stakeholders Forum in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

At that meeting, top government functionaries present were Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Monitoring and Implementation, Mr. Semion Iwunze; Transition Committee Chairman of Isiala Mbano Local Government, Mr. Geo-Frank Ijezie, among others.

