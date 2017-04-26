Zimbabwe: Pool Game Turns Bloody

A Chitungwiza man seriously assaulted a snooker player whose friend accidentally stepped on him during a game.

Shelton Sibanda (26) yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza facing two counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody to May 8 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on April 24 this year around midnight, the complainant, Owen Chiparaushe, was playing snooker in the company of his friend.

The friend, only identified as Misheck, stepped on Sibanda's foot and failed to apologise.

An altercation ensued, the court heard.

An angry Sibanda charged towards Misheck, but was outpaced.

After failing to catch Misheck, Sibanda approached Chiparaushe from the back and started assaulting him.

Chiparaushe managed to escape and tried to run away, but Sibanda and his friend gave chase.

They tripped him to the ground, but Chiparaushe managed to get up and hid in a sugarcane field.

It is alleged that Sibanda located him and Chiparaushe fled again, hiding between parked commuter omnibuses.

While in his hideout, Chiparaushe noticed that he was injured on the left side of his chest, had been slashed from the left ear to his neck and had a deep cut on the left nipple.

He collapsed due to the wounds.

It is alleged that the following day around midnight, Sibanda confronted Israel Geni asking what he was up to.

Geni advised him that he was looking for his friend Chiparaushe.

Sibanda allegedly grabbed him by the neck and pushed him against a wall, before teaming up with his friends to assault him.

Meanwhile, a jilted man from Sengwe communal lands in Chikombedzi allegedly killed his ex-wife with a kitchen knife after she had turned down his reconciliation efforts, before hanging himself, writes George Maponga.

Albert Hanyani (37) of Majijimba village was on Saturday found hanging on a tree a day after fatally stabbing Belivious Makoni (20) of Mpopoma Village.

The previous day, Hanyani had confronted Makoni at her sister's home and allegedly stabbed her once on the right side of the abdomen and thigh before vanishing from the scene.

Masvingo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the pair's bodies were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Asst Insp Dehwa said investigations were underway.

Preliminary indications were that Hanyani stabbed his wife after she turned down his advances for a reunion.

On the fateful day, Hanyani allegedly left his home and proceeded to the adjacent Mpopoma village on the pretext that he wanted to hand over Makoni's clothes, since the couple had divorced.

On arrival, Hanyani called his ex-wife outside after telling her that he wanted to discuss some private issues with her.

Hanyani allegedly handed his ex-wife a satchel containing her clothes, but instantly pulled out a kitchen knife.

He then stabbed Makoni, inflicting severe injuries near the breast and left thigh.

Makoni allegedly tried to flee, but was outpaced by Hanyani, who stabbed her again on the abdomen and hands, resulting in her instant death.

Hanyani then fled from the scene.

A village boy, who witnessed the incident, alerted other villagers and Makoni's body was found in a pool of blood.

A report was made at Chambuta Police Station.

The following day, Hanyani's body was found hanging on a tree by a herd boy.