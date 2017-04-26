Sudanese Stars, UK Embassy Play Match for Peace

Khartoum — A football match between staff of the British Embassy in Khartoum and international players on Sunday attracted a large number of people, while the embassy raised attention for its training courses for football coaches.

Despite the narrow space of the sports stadium of the British Embassy in Khartoum, the match - organised on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth's 91st anniversary, attracted many residents. Sudanese and international football players starred in the game, led by former international player Faisal El Ajab.

Haytham El Saudi, El Sada Hasabo Mohamed Abdallah and Haytham Kamal also made their appearance. The embassy's team was led by Ambassador Michael Aron, who wore the number 10 shirt, together with embassy staff from various departments.

The international stars (in green) and the embassy team (in black and white), each of six, kicked-off the match at 6:15 in the evening, and it ended in 7-2 for the green team.

Diplomatic match

The match embodied the slogan sports and to 'fight against racism, which caused the wars and conflicts in the world'. Sport has a "direct diplomacy with the local people", according to the ambassador, who pointed out that the British Council offers a course for the training of football coaches. There are about 200 coaches, men and women, coming from the UK to provide professional courses for coaches.

Ambassador Michael Aron added: "This is a very popular diplomatic match. We have a close relationship with the Sudanese people, government, civil society organisations, parties, universities and others.

The former captain of El Hilal and sports analyst El Sada Mahmoud Jabara said that football "is crossing all borders" to convey its popular message, which is inseparable from official diplomacy.

Meanwhile athlete Zuhair Abdul Kabir said that he was happy yesterday to attend the international stars' match. "There was harmony during the match between the players of the two teams despite the language barrier. There is attractiveness and privacy in football that does not know colours or religions."