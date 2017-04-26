26 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Golfers Target Zambia Open

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sports Reporter ZIMBABWEAN professional golfers will be hoping for a better showing at the Zambia Sugar Open Golf Championship, which gets underway at Nkana Golf Club in Lusaka tomorrow.

Six Zimbabwean professional golfers, including-best placed Zimbabwean at the Zimbabwe Open, Ryan Cairns, are among those fighting for honours.

The Zambia Open has a prize fund of R1 600 000.

The other local players who have confirmed their availability for the tournament are Tongo Charamba, Mark Williams, Greg Bentley, Brian Gondo and Mohammad Mandhu.

Cairns will be looking for another solid week after finishing as the highest placed local professional at the Zimbabwe Open in 32nd place.

The 32-year-old golfer had good opening round at the Zimbabwe Open only to falter in the latter rounds.

Zimbabwe

Bus Inferno Killed 31 - DNA Tests

DNA tests conducted on the remains of passengers who perished when a South Africa-bound Proliner bus was sideswiped by a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.