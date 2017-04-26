Sports Reporter ZIMBABWEAN professional golfers will be hoping for a better showing at the Zambia Sugar Open Golf Championship, which gets underway at Nkana Golf Club in Lusaka tomorrow.

Six Zimbabwean professional golfers, including-best placed Zimbabwean at the Zimbabwe Open, Ryan Cairns, are among those fighting for honours.

The Zambia Open has a prize fund of R1 600 000.

The other local players who have confirmed their availability for the tournament are Tongo Charamba, Mark Williams, Greg Bentley, Brian Gondo and Mohammad Mandhu.

Cairns will be looking for another solid week after finishing as the highest placed local professional at the Zimbabwe Open in 32nd place.

The 32-year-old golfer had good opening round at the Zimbabwe Open only to falter in the latter rounds.