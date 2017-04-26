26 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bombshell! Enyeama Won't Captain Eagles Again - Rohr

Photo: Barry Aldworth/Backpagepix
Vincent Enyeama of Nigeria saves a close range shot.

Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr won't be stripping John Obi Mikel as captain of the team even if former captain Vincent Enyeama returns to the team.

Enyeama's possible return to the team has been severally discussed due to doubts surrounding the fitness of first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who could miss the rest of the season owing to an injury picked up three weeks ago.

Speaking on the issue, Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana said Rohr told him, he has met with Enyeama and among other stuffs discussed, he told the former captain who quit the team in controversial circumstances, that he has to respect the structure of the team the way it is now.

"So, do some people feel that Enyeama cannot come back and realised that things have changed?. Surely he would like to to a fourth World Cup?, Rohr wants him back, because he has told me that", Osasu said.

"But on condition that he is ready to accept the place and role that he, Rohr, gives him. Enyeama still our best goalkeeper. I think that is not in doubt, right? ".

