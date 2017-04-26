Photo: Daily News

Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

As Tanzania turns 53 years today, political pundits have hailed the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar that has remained intact despite ups and downs, calling upon specific negotiation machinery to address issues as they rise.

Ahead of national celebrations, pencilled for Dodoma Region today to mark Union anniversary, the government and experts flagged major achievements made after Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar united in April 1964.

Recently, the Minister of State, Vice-President’s Office, Union and Environment, January Makamba explained that the Union government has made positive headways in addressing Union issues and improving matters. Minister Makamba elaborated that Union issues had dropped to only three from 15 in 2006, while Union matters increased to 22 from 11.

Political expert, Dr Bashiru Ally remarked that each issue resolved adds more value to the improvement of the Union, but cautioned that the assessment on the achievement should be done by talking to citizens as they are the ones who feel the impact.Dr Ally, who is a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, argued that building the Union is something sustainable and the country must not relax upon addressing a number of challenges. “It’s better to look at whether the country has succeeded in meeting Union goals, particularly on the state of people’s lives.

Dr Ally, who is a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, argued that building the Union is something sustainable and the country must not relax upon addressing a number of challenges. "It's better to look at whether the country has succeeded in meeting Union goals, particularly on the state of people's lives.To what extent the Union has achieved in fighting three enemies, namely diseases,

To what extent the Union has achieved in fighting three enemies, namely diseases, poverty and ignorance," he argued. On the same note, he sounded the importance of public awareness on the Union, saying that it will help in sustaining it.

Currently, according to Mr Makamba, the only three major issues that still remain unsolved were the registration of motor vehicles, establishing a joint finance commission and finance account and Isles shares in the Central Bank (BoT).

The Minister is confident that existence of proper procedures and systems to handle Union issues and matters was clear reason Tanzania marks 53rd anniversary today.

Another political commentator from UDSM, Dr John Jingu, stated that the Union, in any place in the world, is meant to boost capacity of the countries, dealing with challenges they face economically, politically and security-wise. It is unlike when a country combats such problems individually.

“So, it’s the same for our Union. We have so far achieved a great success on those areas,” he noted. Regarding challenges of the Union, he said there are supposed to be good systems to resolve them, as they may continue arising.

Ruaha University College (RUCO) Political Science and Public Administration lecturer, Professor Gaudence Mpangala said Tanzania has every reason to celebrate the 53 years of Union as it was not easy to maintain it.

“However, despite this notable achievement, we need to look at how to solve the ongoing political impasse within the opposition party (CUF) as it is likely to fuel chaos in the Isles, because it has many supporters,’’ he said.

University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) lecturer, Mr Richard Mbunda also said that as a nation, all Tanzanians should celebrate for maintaining the Union because some countries failed to maintain theirs.