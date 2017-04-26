Somalia: NASA Will Withdraw KDF From Somalia if It Wins Vote

NASA will withdraw KDF troops from Somalia immediately it ascends to power after the August election and instead seek democratic options in the war on al Shabaab.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka faulted the continued presence of Kenyan troops in Somalia and said it is unwise and is creating unnecessary problems for the country.

"What's our benefit as a country? Many of our soldiers are losing their lives and many are missing. Their families are in anguish and all that for what?" he asked.

Speaking in Lamu on Friday, Kalonzo said the decision by President Mwai Kibaki to send the KDF troops in 2012 was meant to be temporary, with the main objective of restoring peace, after which the soldiers were to head back to Kenya.

He said the Jubilee government is keeping the troops in Somalia when Kenya itself is in dire need of their services.

Kalonzo said insecurity and graft at the hands of the Jubilee administration is proof that President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto are incapable of successfully running the republic.

Kalonzo said the NASA administration would bring down the cost of living, which has soared considerably.