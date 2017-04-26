25 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Flies to Turkey On 3-Day State Visit

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo traveled to Turkey on a three-day State visit to A EU nation, after his Turkish counterpart Erdogan offered him an official invitation.

The President's delegation which include foreigner minister Yusuf Garad Omar, lawmakers and other top government officials departed from Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon.

During his visit to Turkey, Farmaajo will meet with Erdogan and discuss on bilateral relations, security, the drought crises in Somalia and the trade, according to the sources.

Last week, Somali leader has congratulated President Erdogan on his historic victory over the Constitutional Referendum vote which gives him more executive powers.

