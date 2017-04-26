Somalia: KDF Launches Airstrikes Against Militants in Gedo

Kenyan air force jets were reported to have launched an airstrike on Al shabaab camps near El Adde town in Gedo region on Monday night.

The air raid was targeted on Al shabaab bases in Wargadud area, about 40Km west of El Adde town. No casualty reports related to the airstrikes were immediately released.

Kenyan defense force (KDF) warplanes had repeatedly struck militant bases in southern Somalia since El Adde attack in January 15, 2016 which left dozens of soldiers dead.

In a separate incident, more than ten Al shabaab fighters surrendered to Somali forces in Gedo region during this month, according to Gedo deputy governor Osman Nuuh Hajji.

Al shabaab did not comment on the airstrike and the alleged surrender of the militants.